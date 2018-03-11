Driver involved in crash killed by passing vehicle

KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — A man involved in a crash was killed by a passing vehicle early Sunday morning.

Kent County dispatchers say the first call came in just before 2 a.m. at 12000th block Fruit Ridge Avenue.

Kent County deputies on scene told 24 Hour News 8 that a 41-year-old man was driving on Fruit Ridge when a vehicle crashed into his truck.

Authorities say the man got out of his truck and was then struck by a third vehicle that was passing the crash.

Deputies say the man died from his injuries.

Four occupants were in the vehicle of the first crash. It is unknown at this time if anyone in that party was injured.

The condition of the driver in the third vehicle who fatally struck the truck driver is also unknown.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

