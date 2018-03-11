Driver pulled from vehicle fire following crash in Kent Co.

ROCKFORD, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver suffered serious injuries after being pulled from a vehicle fire Sunday morning.

Kent County dispatchers say a crash caused a vehicle to spark fire near 10 Mile Road NE & Shaner Avenue NE just after 11:40 a.m.

Dispatchers say the driver was pulled from the vehicle by a passerby. The driver reportedly suffered serious injuries.

10 Mile Road is shutdown and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back on woodtv.com for the latest updates.

