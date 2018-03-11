Family continues search for missing Allegan Co. man

Related Coverage Police search for missing Allegan Co. man

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The search continues for an Allegan County man who family reported missing Saturday.

The family of 36-year-old David Amerson is at a loss as to what could have happened to him.

Amerson was last seen leaving his brother’s house late Friday night and had plans with family at his home Sunday. When they arrived, they discovered he was missing.

“I feel that somebody did something because I just don’t see him walking away and none of the family can see suicidal tendencies whatsoever,” said Dale Amerson, father of David Amerson.

Both of his cars were inside the garage, his keys and wallet were inside the home and his cell phone was charging. Family members said it is unlike him to disappear.

“Whether willingly or unwillingly, it appears he left in a car. I would believe that too,” said Dustin Amerson, David Amerson’s brother.

Friends and family gathered Sunday afternoon at his house off 140th Avenue in rural Dorr Township to continue their endless search to find him. Those gathered were perplexed as to why someone could possibly want to cause him harm.

They said he isn’t married and doesn’t have children, but is known as the favorite uncle who always offered to help anyone in need and to babysit his nieces and nephews.

“His entire office came, every person he worked with was here,” Dustin Amerson said.

Although they believe the odds he is alive are slim, they are hoping media coverage of his disappearance will reach him.

“We hope that’s all we have. The only reason we’re doing this is because we have hope he’s alive,” David’s Amerson’s brother, Daniel Amerson said.

Police describe David Amerson as standing 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 220 pounds and having blue eyes and red hair with a beard. He was last seen wearing his work uniform for Weller Truck Parts Reman Center in Wyoming.

Anyone who has seen him or has information is asked contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269.673.0500, Allegan Central Dispatch at 269.673.3899 or Silent Observer at 800.554.3633.

