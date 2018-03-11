Family visits scene where slain teen’s body was found

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The family of a murdered teenage girl is seeking answers as to exactly what happened to the girl over one month ago.

On Jan. 24, 16-year-old East Kentwood High School student Mujey Dumbuya went missing after leaving her home to get on a bus to school. Her body was discovered in a wooded area in Kalamazoo four days later.

On Sunday, friends and family traveled to the scene her body was found, hoping to make a connection with the slain teen and find some answers to her death.

“It all seems like a movie, but it’s real and I can’t accept the fact that she’s not coming back,” said family friend Stephanie McGill.

The teen was set to testify against her accused rapist, 42-year-old Quinn James, when her body was found. Police are investigating whether that has anything to do with why she was killed.

James has been named a person of interest in the murder, but denies all involvement with the teen, including the rape charges against him.

Police are still working to determine what happened to Dumbuya and the reason behind it.

Investigators said Dumbuya’s boyfriend, 17-year-old Daquarius Daymont Bibbs, may have some of those answers.

Bibbs has been named a material witness and placed on a GPS tether due to concerns of his safety, and a judge has ruled to allow his testimony to be taken soon.

Since James was arrested last month, police said they believe James sent letters to his fiancé encouraging Bibbs not to show up for hearings and to not cooperate with the investigation.

No matter what investigators uncover, it won’t take away the pain caused by Dumbuya’s death.

“Every day, I just cry,” McGill said. “I just look at pictures. It’s not going to get better, I will never forget her.”

No charges have been made for Dumbuya’s murder.

