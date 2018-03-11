GRPD: Body found in alley; death considered suspicious

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Grand Rapids.

Police say the body of an adult woman was found just after 8 a.m. on Sunday in an alley on the 500 block of Logan Street SE.

Police say the cause of death is still unknown at this time, however they are considering the cause of death as suspicious.

Authorities would not comment on whether or not there were any obvious signs of trauma to the body.

Officers are not releasing the name of the woman until family has been notified.

Police are on scene investigating and trying to talk with witnesses.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene working to learn more information.

This is a developing story. Check woodtv.com for the latest.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

