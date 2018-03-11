Michigan, MSU both No 3. seeds in NCAA Tournament

The field for the NCAA Tournament has been set and destinations for Michigan and Michigan State University have been decided.

Despite two wins over the Spartans and a Big Ten Tournament championship, both teams will be No. 3 seeds in the tournament.

MSU will be in the Midwest Region and take on No. 14 Cornell at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Kansas, Duke and Auburn round out the other teams in the top four.

Michigan will travel to Wichita, Kansas for its first round matchup against Montana in the West Region. The region also includes North Carolina, Xavier, Gonzaga and Houston.

