Pedestrian struck by car in Kent County; driver killed

KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the cause of a fatal crash after a vehicle struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Kent County dispatchers say the call came in just before 2 a.m. at 12000th block Fruit Ridge Avenue.

Deputies on scene report multiple vehicles were involved in crash and one of the drivers was killed.

The pedestrian’s condition is unknown at this time.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene and report seeing a car flipped on its side.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

