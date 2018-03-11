Pedestrian struck by car in Kent County; injuries reported

KENT CITY, Mich. (WOOD) — Police are investigating the cause of a crash after a vehicle struck a pedestrian early Sunday morning.

Kent County dispatchers say the call came in just before 2 a.m. at 12000th block Fruit Ridge Avenue.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew on scene and report seeing a car flipped on its side.

Dispatchers report injuries, however it is unknown how serious the injuries are and how many people are injured.

Authorities are investigating the cause of the crash.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

Check back with woodtv.com for the latest information.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

