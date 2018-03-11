Police search for missing man in Allegan Co.

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Allegan County investigators are searching for a missing Dorr Twp. man whose family worries about his well being.

David Lewis Amerson, 36, was reported missing by family members Saturday.

Amerson is described as a white male, 5’11” tall, 220 pounds, has blue eyes, short red hair and a full beard.

He was last seen in his navy-blue work uniform with a Weller Reman patch.

His brother told 24 Hour News 8 Sunday morning Amerson has worked at Weller Truck Parts Reman Center in Wyoming for more than a decade and devotes his spare time to his family, especially caring for his nieces and nephews. He is not married.

Family also said Amerson left his brother’s home late Friday night after watching a movie in good spirits.

Amerson’s family had plans to meet at his house on Saturday. When family arrived they found his home on 140th Avenue unlocked, but he was not there.

They said his keys, wallet, phone and jacket were all inside. The only thing missing were his boots, which he was wearing when he left his brother’s.

Amerson’s vehicle was also still at his home.

Family said a search is scheduled to take place Sunday afternoon near his Dorr Twp. home.

Anyone who has seen or has information is asked contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at 269-673-0500 or Allegan Central Dispatch at 269-673-3899.

The public may also contact Allegan County Silent Observer with information at 800-554-3633 or online through Facebook.

