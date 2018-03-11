To The Point: Emmons on school safety

Related Coverage Lawmakers still divided on school safety after Parkland





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There has been a lot of talk about school security lately, and it’s hitting home for the senator who represents Mt. Pleasant.

The district of state Sen. Judy Emmons, R-Sheridan, includes Central Michigan University Campus, where a student allegedly shot and killed both his parents March 2.

“I did get a phone call and a text regarding that situation. Actually I was on the road and you do think of those things. You think, ‘Not another one. Not another one,'” she said. “…Got a lot of phone calls in the office. Very, very concerned. … I was grateful that it didn’t turn out to someone who just was randomly attacking, but by the same token, how horrific for that family and everyone who witnessed this, who was in close proximity. These are things you don’t process quickly.”

Above, watch the March 11, 2018, episode of “To The Point.”

