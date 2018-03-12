Body of missing Allegan County man found

Related Coverage Family continues search for missing Allegan Co. man

DORR TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The body of a missing Allegan County man has been found.

David Amerson’s body was found on his property off 140th Avenue in rural Dorr Township Monday afternoon. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office says foul play was not involved.

Amerson, 36, had last been seen leaving his brother’s home Friday night. He had plans with family at his home Saturday. When they arrived, they discovered he was missing. His keys, wallet and cellphone were in his home and his cars were in his garage.

Authorities discovered his body after bringing another K-9 team to his property Monday.

