Chinese space station about to fall

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — It’s a headline popping up on social media: The empty Chinese space station Tiangong-1 is about to crash to Earth.

Part of West Michigan could be in the path of the wayward space junk.

But the odds of getting hit by falling space debris are about a million times smaller than winning the Powerball.

“You are more at risk driving here than you are, anybody is, at getting hit by a piece of that,” Grand Rapids Amateur Astronomical Association Secretary James Foerch said.

He isn’t too worried about the Chinese space station about the size of a Winnebago that will plummet from the sky sometime in the next few weeks.

“Right now, April 3rd plus or minus a week is when it will reenter,” Foerch said.

Launched in 2011, Tiangong-1 is falling out of orbit. It appears the Chinese have no control over its re-entry.

“Currently, the satellite’s losing about 6 kilometers altitude per week,” Foerch said.

If projections are right and pieces survive the plunge into Earth’s atmosphere, they could end up falling into a wide swath that includes portions of West Michigan.

But both the timing and projection of the space station’s return to earth are an astronomical guessing game.

“If the orbital mechanics have a one hour error in the time of re-entry, that translates to a 27,000 kilometer error in position,” Foerch said. “It’s moving at over 19,000 miles an hour, so it you get that time slightly wrong, well, you’re half a world away. “

Chances are it will be all over as it hits Earth’s atmosphere.

“(It will) probably burn up. Although by some estimates, there could be a chunk as big as a 200-pound piece make it all the way to the ground,” Foerch said. “My personal prediction is maybe a few scraps will fall. But the rest will be just vaporized.”

There’s also a pretty nasty fuel mixture on board called hydrazine that would be cause for concern if you came in direct contact with it.

But these are all worst-case scenarios.

“No one’s going to get hurt,” Foerch said. “I will make that prediction.”

