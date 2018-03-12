East Grand Rapids schools superintendent retiring

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The superintendent of East Grand Rapids Public Schools is retiring at the end of the school year.

The district announced Dr. Sara Shubel’s retirement in a Monday evening release. In a letter sent to families, Shubel said she had told the school board earlier in the year that she was preparing to retire and that members formally accepted her retirement letter at their evening meeting.

Shubel has led the district for 12 years.

“I am confident that East Grand Rapids Public Schools will remain rich in traditions while continuing to focus on the future,” Shubel wrote in her letter to families. “I retire as superintendent knowing that this district will continue to thrive as it has for many years because of the exceptional teachers, staff, board, parents, and community that work in collaboration of behalf of our students. Although my retirement is near, my dedication, commitment, and advocacy work on behalf of public education will not be coming to an end; however, it is time for a new leader to continue building on what we have accomplished collaboratively in our district and I am looking forward to this new chapter in life.”

>>PDF: Shubel’s letter

In a statement, school board president Natalie Bernecker praised Shubel’s “visionary focus toward student success,” “collaborative approach to engaging staff and administration,” and “ability to cultivate parent involvement.”

The board will work to replace Shubel by July 1.

