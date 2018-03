On the hardwood tonight: Boys regional semifinals

Tune in to 24 Hour News 8 at 10 p.m. on WXSP and 11 p.m. on WOOD TV8 for highlights from several games.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Boys high school basketball teams are two victories away from a berth to the state quarterfinals.

Here’s a look at the Monday regional semifinal pairings for area teams from West Michigan:

Class A

Regional 1 at Battle Creek Lakeview:

Coldwater (19-3) vs. Okemos (19-4), 7 p.m.

Kalamazoo Central (19-2) vs. East Lansing (20-3), 5 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Regional 2 at Grandville:

Grand Rapids Christian (14-9) vs. Muskegon (19-3), 5 p.m.

West Ottawa (21-2) vs. Forest Hills Northern (16-7), 7 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Class B

Regional 9 at Coloma:

Dowagiac (16-5) vs. Wayland Union (10-12), 6 p.m.

Benton Harbor (22-1) vs. Unity Christian (19-4), 8 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Regional 10 at Fowlerville:

Ionia (15-8) vs. Williamston (20-2), 7:30 p.m.

Marshall (16-6) vs. Parma Western (17-5), 6 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Regional 15 at West Catholic:

Catholic Central (20-2) vs. Spring Lake (19-4), 6 p.m.

South Christian (16-7) vs. Fremont (17-6), 8 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Class C

Regional 21 at Pewamo-Westphalia:

Pewamo-Westphalia (18-5) vs. Dansville (17-6), 5:30 p.m.

Covenant Christian (19-4) vs. Hemlock (18-5), 7:30 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Regional 22 at Beal City:

Mason County Central (15-7) vs. Beal City (16-7) 5:30 p.m.

North Muskegon (20-3) vs. Sanford Meridan Early (19-3) , 7:15 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Regional 17 at Constantine:

Schoolcraft (17-6) vs. Kalamazoo Christian (21-2), 5:30 p.m.

Cassopolis (23-0) vs. Homer (13-9), 7:15 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Class D

Regional 25 at Battle Creek Harper Creek

Potter’s House (18-5) vs. Marcellus Howardsville (19-5), 5:30 p.m.

St. Joseph Lake Michigan (17-6) vs. Bellvue (21-1), 7:00 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.

Regional 29 at Cadillac:

Mt. Pleasant Sacred Heart (17-5) vs. Onekama (16-6), 6 p.m.

Muskegon Hts. Academy (11-11) vs. Buckley (17-5), 8 p.m.

Regional championship Wednesday at 7 p.m.

