How local fertility clinic protects eggs, embryos





GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Malfunctions at fertility clinics in Cleveland and San Francisco have some people wondering could the same thing could happen in West Michigan.

The unconnected incidents happened within the last couple of weeks. Thousands of eggs and embryos may have been damaged when liquid nitrogen levels in freezers dropped too low.

For some families, a fertility clinic is the last chance at having a child. If the eggs or embryos are destroyed, it may be too late to try again.

“It’s one of the worst things that could happen,” Kim Hunt, a embryologist who has worked at The Fertility Center in metro Grand Rapids for nearly 20 years, told 24 Hour News 8 Monday. “It’s one of my worst nightmares.”

“They’re babies and I want to take care of them. I want to make sure they’re safe,” she continued.

Hunt said that anything is possible, but she believe there are enough measures in place to make her confident that her clinic is well protected against a liquid nitrogen malfunction.

“The biggest one is a wireless alarm system,” Hunt said.

That alarm is connected to a thermometer is inside the liquid nitrogen tank that holds patients’ frozen eggs and embryos. When the liquid nitrogen temperature rises above negative 150 degrees, the alarm sounds and the employees are notified through a phone call or email.

“The embryos are frozen in just a small amount of liquid so any variation in temperature above that, they are going to thaw out a little bit and that can affect the DNA, the genes and the cells,” Hunt said.

It’s unclear if the San Francisco and Cleveland area clinics had such alarms.

Hunt said staff members at the Grand Rapids clinic also physically check the tanks every week.

“We measure them with a stick so we see that there is liquid nitrogen in there,” she said.

She says the tanks are replaced every 10 years.

“I feel like the policies that we have in place already are solid and they are going to keep us covered,” she said. “I don’t know that there is much more that we can do.”

There are other clinics in West Michigan. If you have embryos or eggs frozen or are thinking about it, it’s important to ask about the safeguards in place before you make the expensive decision.

Experts across the county still say malfunctions like the ones in Cleveland and San Francisco are rare.

