Lunch and Learn with the Mental Health Foundation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – The Mental Health Foundation of West Michigan is teaming up with Forest View Psychiatric Hospital to hold it’s second “Lunch and Learn” event tomorrow. Christy Buck the executive director of Mental Health Foundation and Jenny Shalhoup, RN the Assistant Director of Nursing at Forest View Hospital stopped by to tell us more about the event.

More about tomorrow’s presenter:

Kristin Mecklenburg, MA, LLP is the Director of Clinical Services & Performance Improvement at Forest View Psychiatric Hospital. With over 20 years of experience in the Mental Health field, Kristin’s focus is to continually improve the quality of care provided to individuals needing treatment. Kristin believes in the importance of engaging the support system in an individual’s treatment. This includes teaching clinicians to INVITE supports into treatment, leading to better outcomes for those needing mental health care. Kristin holds a master’s degree from Western Michigan University and is licensed as a master’s level Psychologist.

She is presenting on the ‘i’ in be nice. This is the second lunch and learn of the series. Once again it is at Ronald McDonald House. Because of demand, the room is being set up differently to accommodate 20 more attendees so if you’d like to sign up, there’s still time and space!.

Social Workers:

Earn CEUs! Social workers are able to earn one CEU for each lunch that they attend.

Event Details:

Inviting yourself and others to have a conversation

March 13

11:45am – 1pm

The Ronald McDonald House of Western Michigan

Register at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/keep-families-close-be-nice-tickets-41962504982?utm_term=eventurl_text

