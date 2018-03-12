Man enters plea in South Haven man’s 2016 death

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has entered a plea in connection to the July 2016 death of a South Haven man.

John Joseph Calgaro pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Friday in Barry County Circuit Court. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but will be treated as such when his sentence is handed Friday, March 15.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed unlawfully driving away of a motor vehicle, identity theft, possession of a financial transaction device and habitual offender charges.

Matthew Ahmed Morin, 39, of South Haven was reported missing on July 9, 2016. His body was found a few days later in a wooded area of Barry County.

According to a Barry County Prosecutor’s Office news release, Calgaro later admitted to running over Morin twice with his vehicle on July 5. He claimed the incident was an accident.

