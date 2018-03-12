Man enters plea in South Haven man’s 2016 death

John Joseph Calgaro's mug shot. (Courtesy Van Buren County Jail)

HASTINGS, Mich. (WOOD) — A man has entered a plea in connection to the July 2016 death of a South Haven man.

John Joseph Calgaro pleaded no contest to second-degree murder Friday in Barry County Circuit Court. A no contest plea is not an admission of guilt, but will be treated as such when his sentence is handed Friday, March 15.

Photo: An undated courtesy photo of Matthew Ahmed Morin.

In exchange for the plea, prosecutors dismissed unlawfully driving away of a motor vehicle, identity theft, possession of a financial transaction device and habitual offender charges.

Matthew Ahmed Morin, 39, of South Haven was reported missing on July 9, 2016. His body was found a few days later in a wooded area of Barry County.

According to a Barry County Prosecutor’s Office news release, Calgaro later admitted to running over Morin twice with his vehicle on July 5. He claimed the incident was an accident.