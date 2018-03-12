Man killed in Midland officer-involved shooting

MIDLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A suspect was shot and killed in an officer-involved shooting in Midland Monday morning.

It happened shortly after 1:30 a.m. in the 2000 block of E. Ashman Street, according to a Midland Police Department news release.

Police were called to the scene for a report of two men breaking into vehicles. When officers arrived the scene, the two suspects took off running.

During the foot chase, police said one of the suspects took out a gun and fired at an officer. The officer returned fire.

The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, the release said. The officer was not injured.

The second suspect was taken into custody for questioning, the release said.

The case has been handed over to Michigan State Police for investigation. The officer has been placed on paid administrative leave, which is normal procedure following an officer-involved shooting.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

