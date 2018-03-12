Michigan AG: Watch out for NCAA ticket scams

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Michigan Attorney General’s Office is warning basketball fans not to get ripped off when trying to get tickets to an NCAA Tournament game.

Michigan State will play its first tournament game this year at the new Little Caesars Arena in Detroit Friday. Michigan will play its first game in Wichita, Kansas. Both teams are No. 3 seeds.

The AG’s Office says that when buying tickets online, you should keep a wary eye out for fake tickets. It provided these tips to protect yourself:

Know your vendor and look for warning signs of “spoof” sites.

Do your research on a site before buying there.

Use a credit card so you can take advantage of its protections.

Shop websites with https security.

Inspect your tickets.

>>Online: More tips from the AG’s Office

If you think you’ve been scammed, you can contact the Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division online, by phone at 877.765.8388, or at:

Consumer Protection Division

P.O. Box 30213

Lansing, MI 48909

Have you fallen victim to a ticket scam? We want to hear from you. You can reach us by emailing ReportIt@woodtv.com or calling our newsroom at 616.771.9633.

