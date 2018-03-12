Niles Save-A-Lot needs $300K for flood cleanup

NILES, Mich. (WOOD) — A Niles business that was inundated by water in last month’s flood will have to come up with hundreds of thousands of dollars to fund the cleanup required to reopen.

On Feb. 21, about 12 inches of water flooded the Niles Save-A-Lot, which is only two blocks from the St. Joseph River.

On Monday, city inspectors told the owners they would essentially have to gut the building — tearing out the floor, ceiling and four feet of drywall — and replace everything before they can open their doors again.

Steve Eagle, whose family has owned the store for nearly 20 years, says it’s going to cost about $300,000. The store has insurance but wasn’t eligible for flood coverage because it’s not in a flood plain, so now Eagle’s working to get the money together.

He said his store is an important part of the community.

“The people that live around here, they’re able to get here and buy their groceries because a lot of them don’t have cars,” Eagle said, adding that there’s easy access to nearby restaurants and a Dollar General. “They don’t have to pay for a cab ride or get a ride from somebody and that’s really important for the people that live around here.”

Gov. Rick Snyder declared a state of disaster Monday afternoon for areas that suffered flooding, including Berrien County, which the Eagles hope they will be able to take advantage of to help with recovery costs. They have also set up a GoFundMe account.

