GRAND RAPIDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Butterflies are Blooming exhibition at Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park near Grand Rapids, which features about about 60 species of butterfly, opened March 1 and runs through April 30.
Butterflies are Blooming 2018
Butterflies are Blooming 2018 x
>>Photos: Butterflies are Blooming 2018