Police hosting event to connect with W MI kids





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Michigan State Police and the Grand Rapids Police Department are hosting an event in Walker Tuesday aimed at building relationships with young community members.

The Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality (RISE) event will use sports, including bringing in former NFL player Ruben Riley, to break the ice with local public school students.

“The reality of it is we’ve got to touch these younger kids to start building those relationships much younger,” MSP 1st Lt. Chris McIntire, the commander of the Rockford Post, told 24 Hour News 8 Monday. “So we’re going to have the real conversations, really, about anything they want to talk about: about the race relations we have in western Michigan, how we can move forward, social progress, to make things better for all of us, and kind of hear what they have to say.”

The first part of the event will be a large group panel and the second will be smaller discussions between the students and MSP and GRPD officers.

The event will run from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at West River Hall at the DeltaPlex. Registration has closed.

