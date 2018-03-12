Report: Century-old Grand Haven pharmacy closing

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — After more than 100 years in business, a local pharmacy in Grand Haven will close its doors Tuesday, the Grand Haven Tribune reports.

The newspaper says management from Newaygo-based Hometown Pharmacy, which bought Pfaff in 2013, visited the store Friday to tell employees the news.

A former store manager told the Tribune the pharmacy was founded in 1910. Margarete Fochtman said she’s been a customer there for years.

“I’ll miss the friendliness. I know some of the regular customers, you’ll walk in the door and they say, ‘Hi, John, hi, Tracy” or whatever. The would do that. and you’d be at home. It’s someplace that you know. I think that’s what we’ll miss,” she told 24 Hour News 8 Monday.

She said she’d also miss the old soda fountain at the shop.

“It was kind of a gathering place for people,” she said.

The pharmacy did not respond Monday to a phone call from 24 Hour News 8 seeking comment.

