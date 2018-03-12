Van Buren County: Stop ignoring barricades

GENEVA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — The Van Buren Road County Commission is stressing to residents that it’s not safe to drive around barricades even if the road looks like it’s OK.

The commission says drivers ignored its barricade on 62nd Street near 16th Avenue in Geneva Township, so crews have now put up 12 of them.

A culvert under the road washed out during the recent flooding, so the road could collapse under the weight of a vehicle. The commission tried putting up a barricade and even a snow face, but they kept getting moved.

“It’s such a problem because it looks like there’s nothing wrong but there’s not much left under the road,” road commission Director of Operations Greg Brucks told 24 Hour News 8. “Could be a real huge hazard. It could completely give away.”

Crews are awaiting permits for repairs. The Drain Commission says the road will be open “in the near future.”

