1 month after Parkland, local teens will walk out





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — On Wednesday, schools across West Michigan will participate in a national walkout organized in the wake of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting.

The demonstration is simple action that hopes to make a big statement. Marking one month since the Parkland shooting, it’s meant to honor the 17 people killed there and call for more gun control and mental health programs.

“I think a lot of us who don’t live in Florida felt like we had to also do something,” said Ellie Lancaster, a senior at Central High Middle in Grand Rapids leading the walkout.

She said part of the reason she is motivated is the actions of the Parkland survivors, who have been very vocal in the media and in Washington.

“This is an issue that hits home more than anything else I’ve ever dealt with,” said Gabriella Rabon, who also one of the leaders for the walkout at Central High Middle. “Every day we walk into school there is the potential for something that happen in Parkland to happen.”

Students will be escorted by teachers and staff for the walkouts set for 10 a.m. Wednesday. Some schools will walk outside and others are staying in the building. The walk will last 17 minutes, one minute for each victim.

“I think it’s important to recognize that anyone can be a part of this regardless of political affiliation,” Rabon said. “It’s not like a rally in support of gun control, so much as a recognition of the tragedy and the horror that we’ve seen in Parkland and other areas where this has occurred.”

Each district is handling the voluntary demonstration differently. Some, like Grand Rapids Public Schools, have a built a curriculum around the issue of school safety leading up to it.

“I think it’s less about politics and more about common sense that schools should be safe that this isn’t OK and we shouldn’t normalize school shootings,” Lancaster said.

There will be a march at Rosa Parks Circle in downtown Grand Rapids next week called “March For Our Lives.” That march is also part of a national event aimed at ending the epidemic of school shootings.

