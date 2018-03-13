GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – March is Colon and Rectal Cancer Awareness Month and we’re just days away from the fun and festivities of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17! And, as luck would have it, this St. Patty’s Day marks the 35th annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig 5K. It’s is a great way to kick off your running season, while raising awareness for colorectal cancer and screenings.

2018 Spectrum Health Irish Jig

Saturday, March 17th

9am a.m. staggered start

East Grand Rapids High School

Spectrum Health Cancer Center

If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (1.855.742.2623).

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

