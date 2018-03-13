GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) – March is Colon and Rectal Cancer Awareness Month and we’re just days away from the fun and festivities of St. Patrick’s Day on March 17! And, as luck would have it, this St. Patty’s Day marks the 35th annual Spectrum Health Irish Jig 5K. It’s is a great way to kick off your running season, while raising awareness for colorectal cancer and screenings.
2018 Spectrum Health Irish Jig
Saturday, March 17th
9am a.m. staggered start
East Grand Rapids High School
Spectrum Health Cancer Center
If you have been diagnosed with cancer and would like a second opinion or consultation, please call 1.855.SHCANCER (1.855.742.2623).