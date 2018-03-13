A bit of the tropics without the Florida vacation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a place to take the kids for spring break, without breaking the bank, check out all the fun coming up at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark.
This year they celebrating Spring Break at the waterpark from Friday, March 23-Monday, April 9. This year’s theme is “Spring into Space”. Kids can enjoy space-themed movies, a space simulator, and dance parties.
Concert List:
- Clint Black with special guest Lorrie Morgan – May 11
- Blues and Bayous Tour – John Fogerty, Willie Nelson & ZZ Top – June 26
- Billy Currington – April 20
- St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – March 17
- Cinco De Mayo Celebration – May 5