A bit of the tropics without the Florida vacation

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re looking for a place to take the kids for spring break, without breaking the bank, check out all the fun coming up at the Soaring Eagle Waterpark.

This year they celebrating Spring Break at the waterpark from Friday, March 23-Monday, April 9. This year’s theme is “Spring into Space”. Kids can enjoy space-themed movies, a space simulator, and dance parties.

Concert List:

Clint Black with special guest Lorrie Morgan – May 11

Blues and Bayous Tour – John Fogerty, Willie Nelson & ZZ Top – June 26

Billy Currington – April 20

St. Patrick’s Day Celebration – March 17

Cinco De Mayo Celebration – May 5

