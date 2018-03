KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A boil water advisory was issued Tuesday near a Kalamazoo intersection due to a water main break.

The break happened near the intersection of Lovers Lane and Cork Street, causing the boil water advisory to go into effect for precautionary reasons. Milwood Elementary School is in the area under the advisory.

Everyone in the area should boil their water for two minutes before consuming it. A city of Kalamazoo release said the advisory is expected to be lifted by March 15.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit