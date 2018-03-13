Cold case victim’s family wants AG to prosecute

VICKSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) — It has been more than 34 years since Erik Cross’ body was found along the side of the road in rural Kalamazoo County. Still, no one has been charged in his death.

Last autumn, in one of his last acts before retiring, then-Undersheriff Paul Matyas requested arrest warrants for murder for five suspects connected to Cross’ death. It gave hope to Cross’ family, but that hope faded as days turned into weeks and weeks into months and still no charges were actually filed.

“The last six months have been very frustrating, because we had our hopes raised in September and October of last year because when we heard that the sheriff’s department was requesting five warrants on open murder, then we assumed that the prosecutor’s office would grant the requests,” Jacqueline Mitchell, Cross’ sister, said Tuesday.

But Mitchell said she has not heard anything from Kalamazoo Prosecuting Attorney Jeff Getting about the case.

Getting told 24 Hour News 8 he would not comment on an ongoing investigation.

Mitchell, meanwhile, has had enough. She announced Tuesday she’s asking Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette to take the case and prosecute the five people allegedly involved in Cross’ death.

“We’re going to find justice for (Erik),” Mitchell said. “I think it gives hope to me, to Erik and to other teenagers who might also feel like he felt that night, which was alone, bullied, tortured and killed.”

She was just 12 years old when her brother was allegedly murdered. Cross’ body was found in Brandy Township, near Vicksburg, in June 1983. He had gone to a party and was walking home when he was hit by a vehicle and killed.

“There is enough evidence,” Mitchell said. “That is not in any way a question for me. It’s a question if the evidence is ever going to see the courtroom.”

“It is a good case,” former Undersheriff Matyas told 24 Hour News 8, “but what people have to realize is there is no such thing as a perfect case, be it cold case or just a regular case that’s kicking around.”

There may be a disagreement brewing between him and Getting. Matyas said he’s disappointed the case hasn’t moved beyond his recommendation for charges.

“I’m disappointed that it’s gone six months with nothing,” Matyas said. “And what’s more disappointing is you have a victim out here, and you have a community out here. There hasn’t been any contact, there hasn’t been anything.”

Matyas was encouraged that Mitchell is asking the state attorney general to take the case.

“You know, I promised the family before I retired that I was not ever going to ever drop this case,” Matyas said. “I was always going to stay with the family and was always going to work with them so we could get a final conclusion on this matter, and I’m keeping my word.”

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

