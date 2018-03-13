Company cleaning up cigarette butts from GR streets





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — There are a few less butts on the streets of Grand Rapids these days.

A project to collect discarded cigarette butts from downtown city streets has reached the two-year mark and it has been a big success.

Downtown Grand Rapids Inc., the group that helps manage what goes on downtown, installed 20 cigarette butt recycling urns about two years ago.

Nicole Hills and Veronica Kuhl assumed they were doing what everyone should do when they used one of several urns located on Monroe Center to get rid of their cigarette butts.

“Don’t be an ugly American, clean up after yourself,” Kuhl said. “I don’t throw trash out my car. You know, clean up after yourself.”

Butts are collected from the urns every day, bagged up and sent to TerraCycle, a New Jersey firm that collects and then separates the butts.

“They extract the plastic material from inside the filter, and basically turn it into raw pellets or plastic pellets,” said Melvin Eledge, who leads the Downtown Ambassador Team, the group tasked with making sure downtown is clean, beautiful and friendly.

TerraCycle then turns the plastic pellets into a variety of items from park benches to picnic tables.

“The goal is to keep that stuff out of the environment,” Eledge said.

The program has already expanded thanks to a grant from the Keep America Beautiful campaign, which helped add 100 more urns to city streets last year.

Since the urns were first installed, over half a million butts have been collected.

“They don’t end up on the street which is absolutely great,” Eledge said. “But even better, they don’t get washed into the storm drain and they don’t end up in the Great Lakes.”

In year three of the program, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. plans to launch a social media campaign hoping to get even more butts off the street.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

