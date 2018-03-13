Drive top Mad Ants in overtime

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — The Grand Rapids Drive continued a recent hot streak in a home win Tuesday in DeltaPlex Arena.
The Drive took on the Fort Wayne Mad Ants Tuesday and won a closely contested game 116-112 in overtime.
Grand Rapids was led by two-way player Kay Felder, who scored 24 points while collecting eight rebounds and six assists. Forwards Landry Nnoko had a big game, compiling 19 points, 18 rebounds and eight blocks in a near triple-double performance.
The Drive will host Erie on Thursday.
