Ferris State wins Midwest Regional title





BIG RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Ferris State Bulldogs are headed to the NCAA Division II Tournament Elite Eight.

Hosting the Findlay Oilers in Big Rapids Tuesday, the Bulldogs won 80-65 to win the Midwest Regional Championship and punch their ticket to the next round.

Senior Drew Cushingberry led the Bulldogs with 21 points and Muskegon alum Deshaun Thrower had 20 points.

“A lot of teams work so hard to try and win games,” Ferris State head coach Andy Bronkema said. “We’re lucky enough to be here and to win it. I feel blessed and I’m happy for the guys.”

Elite Eight games are scheduled for March 20 through March 24 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

