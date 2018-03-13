Kalamazoo police seek pair of bank robbers

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Kalamazoo police are investigating after two men who robbed a bank branch Tuesday afternoon.

The robbery happened around 5 p.m. in the 3300 block of Gull Road.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says two men who came into the bank gave a teller a note demanding cash. After they got an undisclosed amount, they took off on foot.

No one was injured.

Police had not found the robbers as of Tuesday night, nor did they release suspect descriptions.

Anyone with information is asked to call KDPS at 269.337.8994 or Silent Observer at 269.343.2100.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

