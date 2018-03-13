Local cops and kids connect at RISE event





WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Officers and West Michigan students participated in an event Tuesday aimed at strengthening relations between police and communities.

The event at the DeltaPlex in Walker, called “Community Conversation: Unifying Law Enforcement and the Communities They Serve,” was put on by the Ross Initiative in Sports for Equality. RISE brought in former University of Michigan football and NFL player Ruben Riley, a Grand Rapids native, to help break the ice.

In a large panel and smaller group discussions with officers, including Grand Rapid Police Chief David Rahinsky, about 100 young people spoke about their neighborhoods and the role police play in them.

“I think this conversation was very beneficial for both the students and law enforcement,” RISE Vice President for Special Projects Amy Peterson said. “The results that came out of it and the students with the feedback that they gave was really enlightened. And to have the conversation where there’s actual results, where they can go back into the community and discuss what they learned today, and to be more open minded and to break down stereotypes was really the result of what happened today.”

Similar events happened last month in Detroit. They’re part of a plan that Gov. Rick Snyder announced last fall to review the culture of state government across all departments, including police.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

