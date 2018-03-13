Man trapped, seriously hurt in 3-vehicle crash

BERTRAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — One man was airlifted to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after a three-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck and semi-truck southwest of Buchanan.

The wreck happened around 3 p.m. on US-12 near Sage Road in Bertrand Township.

The Berrien County Sheriff’s Office says the driver of a minivan was stopped behind a semi-truck, which in turn was stopped for a garbage truck ahead.

Authorities say the driver of a second garbage truck didn’t see the other vehicles were stopped. He tried to avoid a crash, but couldn’t stop in time, so he swerved. His truck hit the back of the minivan, shoving it into the semi-truck.

Crews had to use the Jaws of Life to cut 56-year-old Arnold Lancaster of South Bend, Indiana, free from the minivan. He was then airlifted to Memorial Hospital in South Bend. His injuries were serious, but not life-threatening, authorities said.

Authorities said neither speed nor drugs were believed to be factors.

