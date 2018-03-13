MSP seeking tips in Kzoo Co. hit-and-run

COMSTOCK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are seeking public assistance in locating a driver and passenger involved in a hit-and-run crush.

It happened around 5 a.m. Tuesday at Speedway gas station located at 208 River St. in Comstock Township.

Kalamazoo County dispatchers told Michigan State Police a white Jeep had purposely driven into the building and then driven away from the scene.

Authorities describe the driver as a black male with dreadlocks, a moustache and goatee believed to be in his mid-20s who was wearing Chicago Bulls sweatpants at the time of the crash. The passenger is described as a clean-shaven white male in his mid-20s wearing a Bob Marley T-shirt and jeans.

Authorities said the vehicle is a newer model Jeep, possibly a Grand Cherokee with a Michigan license plate DVZ1085. It was later seen at the intersection of Lake Street and Portage Street in Kalamazoo.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Michigan State Police Trooper Knaup at 269.657.5551.

