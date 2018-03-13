Photos: Paws, Claws & Corks 2018

The annual Paws, Claws & Corks event held March 12, 2018, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. (Michael Buck/WOOD TV8)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Paws, Claws & Corks event held March 12, 2018, at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids benefited the Humane Society of West Michigan.

