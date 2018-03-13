Reports: Cousins agrees to deal with Vikings

(WOOD) — NFL quarterback Kirk Cousins has reportedly found a new home in the Midwest.

On Tuesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and multiple other outlets reported the Holland native had agreed to terms on a three-year contract with the Minnesota Vikings.

Kirk Cousins plans to sign a three-year, fully-guaranteed contract from the Minnesota Vikings on Thursday, sources tell ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 13, 2018

The deal will reportedly be fully-guaranteed and pay the former Spartan around $28.5 million annually, making him the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL in terms of annual salary.

Cousins has thrown for more than 4,000 yards in the last three seasons to go along with at least 25 touchdowns in each of them.

The contract can’t be officially signed until Thursday when the NFL’s free agency period officially opens Thursday.

