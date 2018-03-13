Team Daybreak hits the hardwood for ‘Laughsketball’

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — Laughfest is underway in West Michigan, and this year’s event list goes beyond stand-up comedy.

Several members of the 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak team will be taking part in a family-friendly Laughsketball game at the DeltaPlex in Walker Tuesday night. Laughfest comedians will take on local celebrities in the free, 6 p.m. matchup.

The event will have activities for all ages, including a rubber chicken toss, dance competition, silent actions and special guest appearances.

Hear what the 24 Hour News 8 Daybreak members taking part in the game in the above video.

