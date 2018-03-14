A glimpse into the Irish culture at Aquinas College

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) St. Patrick’s Day is right around the corner and for a real glimpse into Irish culture, Aquinas College has you covered. Aquinas offers 3 signature programs that allows students to immerse themselves in the culture through study, dance and travel.

Aquinas is the only college in Michigan and one of only a handful in the Midwest to offer an Irish Studies minor. For almost 45 years, the Aquinas Ireland Program has been sending students and faculty to Ireland. This gives students the opportunity to live and travel abroad while earning a full semester’s academic credit.

New for fall 2018 is Aquinas’ Irish Dance Club. The club helps experienced Irish dancers to continue their involvement in Irish dance throughout their college career.

https://www.aquinas.edu/irish

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

