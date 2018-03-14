Authorities investigating Ottawa Co. home invasion

PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities are searching for a man involved in an armed home invasion in Ottawa County.

It happened around 4:39 a.m. Tuesday at a home in 16800 block of Riley Street in Park Township.

A man entered the home and detained the victim with a weapon before demanding money and fleeing the scene.

A K-9 unit was brought to the scene to track the suspect, but was unsuccessful.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ottawa County Sherriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 877.877.4536.

