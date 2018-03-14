BC police officer caught sleeping in cruiser

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The Battle Creek Police Department released a statement after a photo of an officer asleep in a cruiser was shared on social media.

Chief Jim Blocker said in a Facebook post Tuesday the officer in the photo has been identified. He said the incident was a clear violation of the department’s policy and it will be addressed with the officer.

Blocker asked residents to let the department know if they see anything similar to this incident. If it breaks a law or violates policy, the department said the incident will be addressed.

It’s unclear when or where the photo was taken.

“Neighbors, We have seen the photos shared across Facebook of the officer in a BCPD cruiser. We have identified the officer — who is safe — and this officer was asleep while on duty. This is a violation of a clear department policy, and we will address it with the officer. The Battle Creek Police Department preaches to say something if you see something… this is no exception. If you see something like this, please let us know and, if it’s a law or policy violation, we will address it with our staff. -Chief Jim Blocker”

