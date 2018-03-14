Birge to continue role as US Attorney

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Andrew Birge has been appointed to continue leading the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan.

Birge has been in the position of acting U.S. Attorney for the last 14 months after working in the office for over 16 years, including nearly 10 as first assistant.

Birge took over for Patrick Miles after his resignation last January. Last year, Miles said he had thought his term would come to an end at as former President Barrack Obama’s administration.

The term will continue until President Donald Trump appoints a nominee that is confirmed by the Senate.

