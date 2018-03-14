Birthday girl raises more than $1,000 for local shelter

Related Coverage Girl asks for donations to local shelter for birthday

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 9-year-old North Muskegon girl has raised hundreds of dollars in donations for her birthday.

As of Monday, Aubrey Clausen raised $1,2000 and a truck load of supplies for the Muskegon Humane Society.

Clausen asked people to bring money or supplies for the Muskegon Humane Society to her birthday party on Saturday, March 9. She turned 9 years old on Sunday.

The Muskegon Humane Society, which operates off donations, houses around 120 dogs and cats.

If you were unable to donate this weekend, you can still donate to the Muskegon Humane Society online.

