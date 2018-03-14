Fremont admin resigns amid sexual assault investigation

FREMONT, Mich. (WOOD) — Fremont High School Assistant Principal Jeff Moon has resigned amid a sexual assault investigation.

24 Hour News 8 received a copy of Moon’s resignation letter submitted last month, as well as an anonymous letter sent to the school board.

>>PDF: Moon's resignation letter

Within the letter, Moon said he served the school district for 32 years with a caring and giving attitude.

A woman sent an anonymous letter addressed to the school board in 1998 claiming she was a victim of Moon when she was 14 years old, notifying the district of her concerns. Despite receiving the letter, Moon continued to be promoted in the district.

Multiple women came to police with allegations against Moon after the #MeToo movement.

Police said the alleged sexual assaults took place between about 1991 and 1995, all of which authorities said took place off school grounds.

Jenison teacher John Veldt was also named in the investigation. He coaches basketball with Moon at Fremont High School.

Veldt has been put on leave during the investigation.

Prosecutors are still working to determine if the men will face charges or not.

