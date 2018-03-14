GR Whitewater details next step to Grand River project

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Whitewater officials detailed the next step to the Grand River restoration project at a meeting Wednesday morning.

The organization ran through its plan to restore a 2.2 mile stretch of the river, which would take out for beautification dams in the downtown area and lower or take out the Sixth Street Dam. The dam would be replaced with an adjustable hydraulic structure dam between Ann and Leonard streets.

The next step in the project is working on formal permits with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, as well as the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality.

Organization leaders said they hope to have the permits filed within the next few months.

“We just keep trucking just like we always have,” Grand Rapids Whitewater President Richard Bishop said. “We have to have permission to get in the river, and so we will keep moving down that road to get our permits and hopefully be in that river working in (2019).”

Grand Rapids Whitewater says it has started the funding process, having raised about 30 percent of the funds needed for the $44 million project.

