Highlights: Boys basketball regional finals





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — West Michigan boys basketball teams battled it out on the hardwood Wednesday for regional titles.

Winners advance to the state quarterfinals, all of which are scheduled for Tuesday. Games tip off at 7 p.m.

Class A

West Ottawa defeated Muskegon 46-42 in overtime. The Panthers advance to face East Lansing at Lansing Eastern High School.

Class B

Catholic Central topped South Christian 61-51. The Cougars advance to face Boyne City in Big Rapids.

Benton Harbor defeated Dowagiac 67-57. The Tigers advance to face Williamston at Ionia High School.

Class C

Covenant Christian defeated Dansville 58-48. The Chargers advance to face Sanford Meridan at Fremont High School.

Kalamazoo Christian defeated Cassopolis 61-48. The Comets advance to face Monroe St. Mary’s Catholic at Loy Norrix High School.

