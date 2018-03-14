Holland DPS: Suspect arrested after standoff

HOLLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — A man wanted on weapons charges was taken into police custody after a standoff in Holland Wednesday afternoon.

The incident began around 1:30 p.m. in the area of 11th Street and Washington Boulevard, the Holland Department of Public Safety said, where the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Team was trying to arrest the suspect.

Police say the suspect ran away from the team into a home, at which point local police were called in and set up a perimeter.

After about 2.5 hours, negotiators convicted the suspect to come out of the house. He was taken into custody and turned over to the Fugitive Team.

The name of the suspect, who police say is a habitual offender who was wanted on a charge out of Grand Rapids, was not immediately released.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

