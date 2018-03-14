Hundreds of GR students take part in walkout

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Each of the schools in the Grand Rapids Public Schools system took part in a national walkout movement Wednesday.

At Grand Rapids City High Middle School, roughly 700 of the 850 students decided to participate in the walkout. To be in the voluntary walkout, students had to receive permission from their parents.

Students were dismissed at 10 a.m. by an announcement, while those not interested in participating stayed in classrooms or went to the school’s media center.

Outside the school, students held signs with messages on gun control and school safety. The names of the 17 victims from the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School were read aloud before the school’s principal, Ryan Huppert, and two student leaders spoke to the crowd.

“This should be the last time that we ever have to do this,” senior Gabriella Rabon said.

The peaceful demonstration lasted 17 minutes to honor the 17 victims before students returned to class.

There were opportunities to register to vote and write their representatives.

Some students will be participating in a march pushing for more gun control next week across the nation. A march will be held at Rosa Parks Circle in Grand Rapids.

In Kalamazoo, nearly 1,600 Kalamazoo Central High School students peacefully walked out school Wednesday.

