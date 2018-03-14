Lions release TE Eric Ebron

DETROIT (WOOD) — The Detroit Lions have released tight end Eric Ebron.

After being the No. 10 pick in the 2014 NFL Draft, Ebron had an up-and-down career for the team, as dropped passes plagued him in several seasons.

Ebron averaged 46.5 catches per season and caught 11 touchdowns through the first four years of his career. Last season was the first time he played in all 16 games.

By cutting Ebron, the Lions save $8.25 million is committed salary for next season, which the team can use during the current free agency period. His salary would have been fully guaranteed for the upcoming season had he remained on the roster Wednesday.

